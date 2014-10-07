In Baltimore — a city sandwiched between bigger, more glamorous cities — artists and musicians often feel like the perennial underdog. It hasn’t stopped them from creating important, resonant music, but many have wondered when their time would come.

Perhaps it’s here, at this very moment.

“Right now, it’s like there’s a light shining down on the city,” said rapper Lor Choc. “We’re finally getting noticed.”

Whether it’s glowing press from national tastemakers or the rash of major-label deals Baltimore artists have signed recently, her point is hard to argue. Best of all, the bar for quality continues to rise, too. Surely, great music is nothing new here, but its accessibility and reach — thanks in large part to the internet — are now global.

Merely a jumping-off point, we chose 10 Baltimore-area artists you need to hear today. Don’t be surprised when the rest of the world catches up.