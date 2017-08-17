Keep the Beat

But Thomas DeFrantz, professor of dance and African and African-American studies at Duke University, said that the decline in the prominence of Baltimore Club dance can’t be pinned on just one thing. It’s a natural phenomenon, he said — most dances are meant for the moment, “not for the ages.”

“Black social dances grow when people make them … in garages, on street corners, in the suburbs. These dances are urgent to our self-understanding and identity, but they don’t last really long,” said DeFrantz. “They last maybe three years. Then, every once in a while these dances hit a national or global level.”

Similar to the Detroit jit, another energetic dance with a hyperlocal following, Baltimore Club’s dance style has another interesting element to it, DeFrantz said — it’s propelled by youth.

“There is a long tradition of dances that are really for the youngest dancers that have lots of energy. Generally, you can’t do them if they're older, because it [requires] so much energy.”

An evolving scene

That youthful energy is what Wedington’s TSU and LaBoo’s Bmore Than Dance hope to capitalize on.

In November 2007, LaBoo, 29, began hosting King of Baltimore 8, a major club dance competition in which young men in the city displayed their best moves while battling it out for a cash prize.

“We just had this vision,” LaBoo said. “It’d be like, if you go over [to East Baltimore], this person is the best, but if you go over west, this person the best. ... It got to a point where it was like, ‘you know what, let's see what's up.’”

The event soon evolved into a movement and a platform for young dancers. Bmore Than Dance began hosting more than 150 events a year throughout the city, including annual competitions like Queen of Baltimore, a female-spinoff of the King of Baltimore 8, and We Run This City, a face-off between multiple dance crews.

Nine-year-old Destiny Jones of StuckkUpDance performs during the sixth Queen of Baltimore dance battle at Liberty Recreation Center.

Today, Bmore Than Dance is known for setting a stage for local dancers, even though LaBoo said events have scaled back.

During this year’s Queen of Baltimore, held in June, Elana “Lanii” Keel, 12, of Randallstown, unleashed a fury of the heel-toe and sidekicks — signature Baltimore Club moves — on stage, her limbs thrashing at every side at a breakneck beat. The crowd erupted in cheers, and Elana made it to round two.

In between rounds, impromptu battles and dance displays happened within the crowd. Markel Cash, 22, broke into the center of one circle with a ninja-like back flip that left the crowd in awe.

“It's basically old-school and new-school put together, which is fun,” Elana later said.

Cash, who has been dancing for over a decade, said the Baltimore Club dance moves are more complicated now — something he noticed when he moved back to Baltimore after a five-year absence.