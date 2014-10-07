Does Baltimore meet Amazon’s criteria for a new headquarters?

The Seattle-based Internet commerce behemoth is considering building a massive second base that would create 50,000 new jobs with average pay in excess of $100,000. Jurisdictions across the country — including Baltimore and Prince George’s County — are getting ready to engage in a bidding war.

Amazon is encouraging states and metropolitan areas to coordinate and submit one bid for an entire region. The bid can “contain multiple real estate sites” but the company encourages local and state governments to focus on the best option.

Key city and state officials are now focusing on attempting to lure the company to Port Covington in South Baltimore, where Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank is planning a $5.5 billion development that will be home of a new campus for the nation's No. 2 sports apparel company.

Plank’s Sagamore Development Co. also plans restaurants, shops, housing and manufacturing space at the 260-acre site, which is also home of The Baltimore Sun’s printing press. The Sun has a long-term lease on the facility.

Sagamore officials have been meeting with government leaders to shore up support for the site.

But does Baltimore have the environment needed to win the Amazon bid? Below we compare the criteria the company put forth in its request for proposals with what the city has to offer.