Carjackings

Carkjackings in Baltimore are up 37 percent from last year. Carjacking rates have fluctuated slightly over time, dropping in 2013 as seen in the chart below, but are up significantly over the last six years. With 388 carjackings so far in 2016, Baltimore has seen a 100 percent increase in carjackings over a six-year period (there were 194 carjackings in 2011).

Carjackings 2011-2016

Most carjackings in 2016 occurred with the use of a firearm (65 percent). The number of carjackings started increasing in April, as seen below, and have remained high throughout the year. November, with 60 incidents, saw more carjackings than any other month.

Carjackings by month 2016

The Southern district was hit hard by carjackings in 2016, with a total of 62 incidents so far. This is the highest number of any district and represents a 210 percent increase in carjackings in the Southern from 2015.

Carjackings were also up significantly in the Central district (81 percent), the Western district (68 percent) and the Southeastern district (72 percent) in 2016. Carjackings were flat in the Eastern district and down 46 percent year-over-year in the Northeastern district.

The data also breaks robberies down by neighborhood. Most neighborhoods saw carjacking numbers in the low single digits in 2016. However, the following neighborhoods all had more than six carjackings each.

TOP CARJACKING NEIGHBORHOODS 2016

Gwynn Falls 10 Penrose/Fayette St 10 Hollins Market 9 Brooklyn 8 Downtown 8 Sandtown Winchester 8 Woodmere 8 Washington Village 8 Bolton Hill 7 Middle Branch 7 Penn North 7 Harlem Park 7 Coldspring 7

NORTH AVE & MCCULLOH ST

Several city corridors have experienced a rash of carjackings in 2016.

The map below shows a several block area skirting the neighborhoods of Penn North and Reservoir Hill, near North Avenue and McCulloh Street. The area highlighted in the map has seen seven carjackings in 2016. Though the crimes occurred between March and November, several of the incidents occurred just a few days apart in July and August, as seen in the table. The area is just north of Sandtown-Winchester and the site of rioting following the death of Freddie Gray in 2015.

3/31/16 1100 W NORTH AVE 7/17/16 2300 MCCULLOH ST 7/27/16 2300 MCCULLOH ST 8/20/16 1000 W NORTH AVE 8/28/16 1200 W NORTH AVE 9/7/16 1200 W NORTH AVE 11/22/16 1000 W NORTH AVE

HOLLINS MARKET

This map shows the area around Hollins Market and Union Square in southwest Baltimore. The area highlighted in the map has seen nine carjackings in 2016. Two incidents occurred a week apart in July and three others occurred in a two-week period in November. The highlighted area is just west of the University of Maryland Medical Center.