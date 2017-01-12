Violent crime in Baltimore, 2012-2017

Violent crime in Baltimore spiked after 2015. That year, homicides jumped 62 percent to 342, a level previously unseen since the 1990s. Carjackings, shootings and commercial robberies all skyrocketed as overall violent crime rose 9.8 percent.

Two years after that pivotal year, overall violent crime continues to climb in the city. Below, we look at how violent crime has changed in two distinct time periods — the three years before 2015 and the past three years.