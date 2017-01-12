Violent crime in Baltimore, 2012-2017

Violent crime in Baltimore spiked after 2015. That year, homicides jumped 62 percent to 342, a level previously unseen since the 1990s. Carjackings, shootings and commercial robberies all skyrocketed as overall violent crime rose 9.8 percent.
Two years after that pivotal year, overall violent crime continues to climb in the city. Below, we look at how violent crime has changed in two distinct time periods — the three years before 2015 and the past three years.
Source: Baltimore Police Department Victim-Based Crime Data, 2012 - 12/30/2017
Aggravated Assault
An assault with any kind of weapon
Common Assault
When someone uses their hands to assault you, such as a punch in the face
Homicide
Killing of another person
Rape
Unlawful sexual activity or intercourse carried out against the will of the other person or with someone who is incapable of valid consent
Robbery
The use of violence or threat of violence to steal
Shooting
Unlawful shooting of another person
These three year segments, from 2012 to 2014 and 2015 to 2017, were chosen to highlight a turning point in recent city history.
From 2012 to 2014, the city saw steadily declining numbers in violent crime. But in the past three years, numbers have increased.
Overall violent crime between these two time periods is up 9.8 percent. Most categories of violent crime either increased or stayed about the same, with the biggest percentage growths in homicides, shootings and robberies.
Though homicides and shootings only make up a small percentage of overall violent crime, they saw one of the highest percentage jumps from 2012-2014 to 2015-2017.
|2012 - 2014
|2015 - 2017
|% change
|Sandtown-Winchester
|47
|123
|162%
|Brooklyn
|32
|108
|238%
|Central Park Heights
|41
|76
|85%
|East Baltimore Midway
|25
|70
|180%
|Belair-Edison
|47
|69
|47%
|Broadway East
|39
|67
|72%
|Coldstream Homestead Montebello
|34
|60
|76%
|Upton
|38
|60
|58%
|Carrollton Ridge
|24
|59
|146%
|Mondawmin
|28
|57
|104%
|Frankford
|34
|52
|53%
|Harlem Park
|18
|49
|172%
The neighborhoods with the most shootings and homicides today are largely the same ones from 2012-2014, but many saw massive spikes in numbers.
From 2012-2014, Sandtown-Winchester and Belair-Edison each had a combined 47 shootings and homicides, more than any other neighborhood.
In the past three years, 12 neighborhoods had more than 47 shootings and homicides combined from 2015 to 2017, led by Sandtown-Winchester with 123 and Brooklyn with 108.
Shootings and killings are also occurring earlier in the day now. From 2012 and 2014, 48 percent of shootings and homicides took place between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. That figure is down to 40 percent between 2015 and 2017. Shootings and homicides between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. are up 7 percentage points.
In raw numbers, robberies make up the bulk of the increase in violent crime in Baltimore. The city saw 4,358 more robberies between 2015 and 2017. Of these, street robberies are the most common.
The areas targeted most in street robberies include both neighborhoods known to experience high crime as well as those that people view as safe from more serious crimes such as shootings or homicides.
Street robberies in downtown Baltimore outpace all other neighborhoods, occurring nearly twice as often as the next neighborhood.
|Street Robberies
|Shootings and Homicides
|Downtown
|518
|36
|Frankford
|273
|52
|Belair-Edison
|210
|69
|Patterson Park Neighborhood
|203
|7
|Brooklyn
|179
|108
|Bolton Hill
|150
|1
|Hamilton Hills
|148
|19
|Baltimore Highlands
|148
|15
|Fells Point
|140
|13
|Charles Village
|138
|5
|Ednor Gardens-Lakeside
|137
|7
|Canton
|136
|4
|Mount Vernon
|136
|4
|Central Park Heights
|132
|76
|Coldstream Homestead Montebello
|130
|60
Carjackings saw the largest percentage increases over the past three years. Though it is still the least common type of robbery in Baltimore, it has seen the largest change out of all violent crimes.
Most of the areas targeted in these carjackings are places that previously saw very few incidents.
|2012-2014
|2015-2017
|% change
|Coldspring
|1
|37
|3600%
|Gwynns Falls
|2
|28
|1300%
|Upton
|5
|24
|380%
|Penn North
|1
|21
|2000%
|Sandtown-Winchester
|5
|21
|320%
|Frankford
|15
|20
|33%
|Washington Village/Pigtown
|4
|20
|400%
|Harlem Park
|2
|19
|850%
|Reservoir Hill
|13
|19
|46%
|Penrose/Fayette Street Outreach
|4
|18
|350%
|Poppleton
|5
|18
|260%
|Berea
|1
|17
|1600%
|Hopkins Bayview
|0
|17
|n/a
|Bolton Hill
|1
|16
|1500%
|Brooklyn
|3
|16
|433%
Commercial robberies have gone up 59 percent between the two time periods.
Most commercial robberies since 2012 occurred around the downtown area and major roads throughout the city. Similar to street robberies, downtown commercial robberies occured at twice the rate as the next neighborhood.
Roads targeted most include York Road, Reisterstown Road, Hartford Road, Belair Road, and Pulaski Highway.
Meanwhile, residential robberies are one of the few types of violent crime that went down over the past few years. Between 2015 and 2017, it’s dropped by about 4 percent.
Explore where these commercial and residential robberies occur in the map below.
While aggravated and common assault are the most common of violent crimes, these did not change as drastically over the past three years. While the number of aggravated assault incidents rose 13 percent, common assault dropped 9 percent.
The areas with the most aggravated assault incidents pre-2015 remained the same ones with the most incidents between 2015 and 2017. Of those, Brooklyn, Central Park Heights, Dunbar-Broadway had the biggest increases at about 40-60 percent.
|2012-2014
|2015-2017
|% change
|Sandtown-Winchester
|344
|442
|29%
|Downtown
|386
|439
|14%
|Brooklyn
|256
|400
|56%
|Cherry Hill
|267
|339
|27%
|Belair-Edison
|261
|316
|21%
|Frankford
|277
|308
|11%
|Central Park Heights
|213
|304
|43%
|Upton
|231
|260
|13%
|Carrollton Ridge
|203
|248
|22%
|Broadway East
|216
|239
|11%
|Coldstream Homestead Montebello
|236
|227
|-4%
|Dunbar-Broadway
|134
|219
|63%
|McElderry Park
|182
|199
|9%
|Mondawmin
|181
|196
|8%
|Ellwood Park/Monument
|162
|169
|4%
Some other neighborhoods had fewer incidents but saw huge percentage increases in aggravated assault incidents.
|2015-2017
|% change
|Penn-Fallsway
|114
|322%
|Middle Branch/Reedbird Parks
|84
|223%
|Gwynns Falls
|71
|255%
Most neighborhoods with the most common assault incidents saw decreases over the past three years, but many of these neighborhoods are the same that saw spikes in aggravated assault, homicides, shootings and robberies.
Carroll - Canton Industrial Area bucked the trend and saw a 276 percent jump in common assaults from 63 incidents to 237.
The shift in the number of rape incidents appears to be scattered throughout neighborhoods. Some neighborhoods with the most incidents in the past, like downtown Baltimore, saw significant decreases, overall numbers are up 8.5 percent.
|2012-2014
|2015-2017
|% change
|Downtown
|50
|38
|-24%
|Brooklyn
|22
|22
|0%
|Belair-Edison
|15
|21
|40%
|Frankford
|25
|20
|-20%
|Sandtown-Winchester
|18
|18
|0%
|Carrollton Ridge
|12
|17
|42%
|Cherry Hill
|18
|16
|-11%
|Baltimore Highlands
|4
|15
|275%
|Upton
|9
|15
|67%
|Central Park Heights
|5
|13
|160%
The prevalence of guns in the streets may be contributing to the rise in violent crime. Between 2015 and 2017, 25 percent of violent crimes were committed using firearms, up 8 percent compared to 2012-2014.
